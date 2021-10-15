Armed, Drunk Ex-Con Arrested After Being Thrown From Motorcycle, Clifton PD Says

An ex-con with a long criminal history was drunk and carrying a gun and illegal drugs when he was ejected from his motorcycle in Clifton, authorities said.

A city police officer was on patrol when he saw Delshon Coleman, 36, of Passaic drive erratically before being thrown from his 2008 Suzuki after coming to an abrupt stop on Paulison Avenue near Madison Avenue shortly after 9 p.m., Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Officers quickly attended to an intoxicated and unlicensed Coleman, who refused further aid when a Clifton Fire Department ambulance crew arrived, Anderson said.

Coleman refused alcohol tests and was taken into custody by police, who found a silver .38-caliber Taurus revolver in the bike's storage compartment, along with a personal bag containing crack, two bottles of anabolic steroids and a digital scale, the sergeant said.

Coleman has an extensive criminal history dating back more than 15 years, records show, with time served in state prison and the Passaic County Jail following arrests for robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, making terroristic threats and both drug and weapons possession.

Clifton police charged Coleman with drug and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, as well as DWI, refusing to submit to breath samples, careless driving and driving while suspended.

They sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

