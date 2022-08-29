'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Wanted For Shooting GF In Texas Captured At GWB

An armed fugitive who fled from Texas to New York City after shooting his girlfriend was captured by Bergen County detectives at the entrance to the lower level of the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 55, was taken into custody without incident by Narcotic Task Force members who stopped his rented car at 1:52 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed Monday.

They were assisted by a Bergen County Regional SWAT Team, he said.

Sharlow, of Prosper, TX, had apparently come up Route 95, headed for New York City, authorities said.

The victim survived after being shot several times by Sharlow as she sat in her car in her driveway last Wednesday morning, police in Prosper said.

A warrant was issued for Sharlow’s arrest soon after, and police there began working with Texas Rangers and law enforcement authorities in New Jersey and New York, they said.

They quickly learned that Sharlow had driven up in the rental car and then headed north right after the shooting.

“While our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and family of this senseless act, this incident should serve as a warning to those who contemplate committing violence in our community,” Prosper Police Chief Doug Kowalski said in a news release.

“This crime was an intentional and direct attack,” Kowalski said. “Anytime we can remove someone from the streets who is willing to plan and carry out such a cowardly and heinous criminal attack, the community is much safer.”

Sharlow remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending extradition proceedings. He’s charged locally with being a fugitive from justice.

Musella thanked the SWAT team, the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Prosper (TX) Police, the FBI New Jersey Field Division and Port Authority Police Department for their assistance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.