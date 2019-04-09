Archbishop Leads Newark March Against 'Inhumane' Treatment Of Immigrant Kids

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the Catholic Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Newark, led a march in Newark Wednesday morning calling on Congress and the Trump administration to end what protesters described as the harsh treatment of immigrant children.

Before the march participants assembled at St. Mary's Abby and then headed to the Peter J. Rudino Federal Building on Broad Street, News 12 New Jersey reported. An office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency that has come under sharp criticism by some for its treatment of immigrants, is located in the building.

Video posted to social media showed a crowd of what appeared to be a few hundred people assembled at the building in Newark's downtown in what Tobin told News 12 was an effort to put a face to immigrant children.

Last month the Trump administration announced new regulations regarding the detention of immigrant children, which would overturn requirements set forth decades ago under the so-called Flores agreement . That agreement requires the government to keep children in care facilities and not in prison-like environments and sets forth other requirements for their care .

