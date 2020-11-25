Another Victim Gunned Down At Deadly Paterson Street Corner As Citywide Killings Continue

One of Paterson's most notorious street corners claimed another life Wednesday night during one of the deadliest years of violence in the Silk City in the past decade.

The victim this time was shot in the chest at the corner of Van Houten and Summer streets shortly before 9:30 p.m. and pronounced dead moments later, responders said.

Five shots in all were believed fired.

It was unclear whether the shooter had been caught or a suspect identified.

A shooting occurred at the same corner just five nights earlier.

It's happened often at Van Houten and Summer.

A 26-year-old city man was shot and killed there on Sept. 15.

Paterson police and city and Passaic County prosecutor's detectives work the scene. Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

This makes 23 people killed by gunfire in the Silk City this year, of nearly 150 victims shot, in one of Paterson's deadliest years in nearly a decade.

Last month, a city woman who was eight months pregnant was shot and killed outside her home by her ex-boyfriend, authorities said.

