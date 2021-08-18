Contact Us
Another Tractor-Trailer Tips At 'Tanker Turn'

NJ State Police and Teaneck firefighters were among the responders. Photo Credit: Greg Makroulakis for DAILY VOICE

One of the most notorious stretches of New Jersey blacktop claimed another victim on Wednesday.

A tractor-trailer carrying boxes of sugar tipped over on "tanker turn" -- a bend in the road where northbound Route 95 feeds into westbound Route 80.

Two were hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren't considered life-threatening following the crash shortly after 2 p.m., which jammed area traffic. The roadway remained closed two hours later.

Northbound Route 95 ramp to westbound Route 80 in Teaneck.

A fuel spill had to be cleaned up.

New Jersey State Police, Teaneck firefighters and a state Department of Transportation crew responded.

Area traffic was jammed at "tanker turn" where Route 95 feeds onto westbound Route 80 in Teaneck.

Sugar sugar

