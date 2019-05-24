Another Possible Measles Exposure At Newark Airport

Another traveler arriving from overseas at Newark Liberty International Airport was infected with measles and may have exposed others to the highly contagious disease, state health officials said Friday.

The infected person arrived from Vienna, Austria, on May 8. Anyone inside Terminal B on the date between 2 and 6 p.m. could have been exposed.

Measles is a highly contagious illness with symptoms that include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious health complications in people who are not immunized. Symptoms from this latest case of exposure may show up as late as May 29.

This is the second recent instance of an infected traveler potentially exposing others to the disease. A few weeks ago health officials said a person from Israel flew into Newark April 16 and may have spread measles to others in the airport at that time.

