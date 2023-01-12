Another Dunkin' Donuts Customer Burned By Hot Coffee In NJ, Lawsuit Says

Another New Jersey Dunkin’ Donuts shop is being sued by a customer claiming to have suffered permanent injuries after being burned by a hot cup of coffee.

William E. Williams, of Hanover Township, visited the Morris Plains location on Speedwell Avenue and was served in a “negligent and careless manner” on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, says the case, filed in Morris County Superior Court in December.

“[The workers] failed to properly secure the lid of the coffee served” to Williams, the complaint says.

They also “served coffee at a temperature that was excessively hot, failed to provide proper warnings, and [were] otherwise reckless and/or negligent in selling coffee” to Williams.

As a result, Williams was left with “severe and permanent burn injuries” that caused him to lose time from work and incur “substantial medical care and expenses,” the suit says.

Sound familiar? It should — a suit was filed in April 2022 against the chain’s Totowa location by a man who sustained second- and third-degree burns while picking up a trio of coffees in August 2021, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

Meanwhile, a faulty cupholder was blamed for a Burlington County suit that was filed after a woman was burned at the Route 130 location in Delran the same month.

Williams’ suit names the defendants as Dunkin’ Donuts and franchise owners Maybury Douglas Associates II, who did not comment on NJ.com’s request for a statement.

