Another Arrest Made In String Of Bergen County Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies

Bergen County detectives have nabbed another Bronx man who they said is responsible for a string of gas station and convenience store robberies -- thanks once again, in part, to social media.

Genaro Collado, 19, is charged with robbing Exxon stations in Englewood and Ridgefield Park and 7-Elevens in Elmwood Park and Rochelle Park earlier this year.

Collado was with co-defendant Daniel Perez, 20, when Perez put a gun to the head of a clerk at the Exxon gas station on eastbound Route 4 in Englewood and ordered him to open the cash register shortly after 3:30 a.m. Jan. 6, authorities said.

They reportedly fled with $300 in cash.

A review of social media accounts found photos of Collado not only wearing the same clothing -- including underwear -- but also with Perez, a complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack alleges.

Collado was wearing the same sweatshirt and pants during the next three robberies, detectives said.

All three happened quickly.

Collado and Perez were among four suspects -- one of them brandishing a folding knife -- who robbed a 7-Eleven on Essex Street just off Routes 80 and 17 in Rochelle Park shortly after 8 p.m. March 17, the complaint says.

They fled with $$3,390, 44 packs of Newports, 14 packs of other cigarrettes and 22 packs of cigars.

Four hours later, just after 12:30 a.m. March 18, Collado and two other robbers held up an Exxon gas station on eastbound Route 46, also at knifepoint, it says.

Twenty-four hours passed before a 7-Eleven on eastbound Route 46 in Elmwood Park was robbed by Collado and three others shortly after 12:30 a.m. March 19, authorities said.

The clerk told police he was on the phone when one of them, brandishing a small knife, walked around the counter and demanded he open the register.

The gang of four fled with $400, 19 packs of Newports and rolling papers, according to the complaint.

Evidence included a social media exchange between Collado and Perez, they said.

