Another $25K New Year's Lottery Prize Sold In North Jersey

Joe Gomez
Dave's Variety Store Where The Lucky Lottery Ticket Was Sold
Dave's Variety Store Where The Lucky Lottery Ticket Was Sold Photo Credit: Google Maps

A second winner snagged a $25,000 lottery ticket from the New Jersey Lottery's New Years' Raffle.

The winning ticket number is #015120 and was sold at Dave’s Variety, 1350 Clifton Ave., Clifton, in Passaic County. The first ticket of the five-part series was sold in Secaucus.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle. Tickets are only $20 each and when purchased they become eligible for all future drawings.

Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2,000,000.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, three “early-bird” drawings still remain for a $25,000 prize. 

The next early-bird drawing will be Monday, Dec. 13.   Also, up to 38,462 random tickets will win a $50 prize.

