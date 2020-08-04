Annual Morristown 'Festival On The Green' Canceled

Morristown’s annual "Festival on the Green" has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, local officials said.

“Our organization looks forward to this event each year to showcase Morristown’s bustling community, unique historic setting and its wide range of outstanding restaurant, retail and service businesses,” said Jennifer Wehring, executive director for the Morristown Partnership.

“Currently, outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 500 people, and social distancing must be practiced. With a history of the festival attracting over 60,000 attendees over the course of the day, such a drastic reduction in visitors would not be in keeping with the spirit of the event, and the logistical and financial obstacles it would entail to proceed safely makes it unattainable in 2020.”

In what would have been its 26th year, the festival features a variety of live music, local food and activities for all ages.

The new date is Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, Wehring said.

Meanwhile, Morristown Partnership — a nonprofit organization that supports local businesses through government and community collaboration — continues to keep the community updated regarding the latest COVID-19 guidelines and help to enforce them.

“2020 continues to be a challenging year for our business community,” said Wehring, “and we applaud Morristown residents, surrounding communities, Town of Morristown officials and the many organizations who have gone above and beyond to meet the needs of those most affected by this devastating health crisis.”

