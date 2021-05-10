Angry NJ Dad Who Once Played Easter Bunny Chokes Sports Official During Wrestling Match In PA

A New Jersey man has been arrested after assaulting a sports official at Spooky Nook Sports in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Christopher Musiolowski, 40 of Belmar, New Jersey, was mad about a call an official made at a children's wrestling match on May 1, according to East Hempfield Township police.
He allegedly went onto the mat, during a match, pushed the official to the ground and placed him in a choke hold around 11:30 a.m., police said.
Bystanders separated the two and called police, authorities said.
Musiolowski appears to be a family man who apparently played the Easter Bunny in Belmar's parade in 2020.
Musiolowski has been charged with misdemeanor assault of a sports official.
He was remanded to Lancaster County Prison in lieu $20,000 bail, according to court documents.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 at 10:30 a.m.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.