Amy DeGise Hit-Run Case Transferred To Essex Prosecutor, Heading To Special Remand Court

Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise's highly-controversial hit-and-run case was transferred to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office due to a potential conflict of interest, sources tell Daily Voice.

DeGise's father is Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise, who took office after winning a special election in November 2022.

The ECPO will be bringing the case to special remand court, which is for cases that have been specially selected by the county prosecutors — usually those of the fourth degree and third degree only — for early disposition.

Thousands of Jersey City residents began calling for Councilwoman DeGise's resignation following a July 19 incident on Forrest Street near Martin Luther King Drive, in which she struck 31-year-old bicyclist Andrew Black, according to police reports.

Black reportedly said he had a green light but the footage shows him running a red, Hudson County View reports. DeGise was issued summonses for failure to report a accident and leaving the scene of an accident.

Since then, various news outlets shed light on DeGise's driving records which, according to a new report by the Jersey Journal, include suspensions, court no-shows, four accidents and dozens of summonses. Body-cam footage shows DeGise trying to talk her way out of a car-tow last year.

