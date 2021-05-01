Amie Harwick's Accused Killer Ex-Boyfriend Finally Has Preliminary Hearing Date

The alleged killer and ex-boyfriend of renowned Los Angeles sex therapist and North Penn High School graduate Amie Harwick has been granted a preliminary hearing date, NorthPennNow reports.

Garret Pursehouse 41, is accused of strangling 38-year-old Harwick and throwing her over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills home -- the latter of which killed her on Feb. 15, 2020, the LA medical examiner said.

Purehouse was arrested in February 2020 and posted on $2 million bond, then re-arrested in April 2020 after pleading not guilty to both charges of murder and robbery.

He was also charged with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, implying he was hiding and waiting for Harwick with an intention of killing her, prosecutors said.

Purehouse's hearing date has been rescheduled several times since June 2020. His newly-appointed hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 8 at 8:30 a.m., at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles County, NorthPennNow says.

Harwick had reportedly sought two restraining orders against Purehouse in 2011 and 2012, CNN reports.

Born in Sellersville (Bucks County) and raised in Lansdale, Harwick graduated from North Penn High School in 1999, and went on to earn a degree in psychology from the California Polytechnic University.

She later earned her master's in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University, and her PhD from the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality.

The author of "The New Sex Bible for Women," Harwick was a renowned family therapist and dated comedian Drew Carey from 2016 to 2018. The pair split months after announcing their engagement.

