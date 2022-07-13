American Selfie-Taker, 23, Survives Fall Into Mount Vesuvius

A 23-year-old American tourist who fell into Mount Vesuvius in Italy when he dropped his phone taking a selfie was rescued, NBC News reports.

Philip Carroll, of Baltimore, MD, had hiked 4,000 feet up a trail that was closed to tourists with two family members on Saturday, July 9, the outlet said citing Paolo Cappelli, President of the Presidio Permanente Vesuvio.

Carroll stopped to take a photo at the top of the volcano that destroyed Pompeii in AD 79, and apparently dropped his phone — then fell several meters in while trying to recover it, Cappelli said.

The man somehow stopped himself from falling another 300 meters into the crater, but did require rescuing. Guides used ropes to pull him out. Carroll was taken into custody by Carabinieri police. It was unclear if he would be facing charges.

