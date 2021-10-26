Contact Us
AMERICAN DREAM MALL ROBBERY: Fleeing Bandits Pepper-Spray Employee At Saks

Jerry DeMarco
ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident at the American Dream Mall or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police: (609) 882-2000. Photo Credit: Tim Jackson

Two would-be robbers doused an employee with pepper spray before fleeing empty-handed from the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the American Dream Mall, New Jersey State Police confirmed.

Troopers responding to the store shortly after 6 p.m. Monday found that the bandit blasted the employee after he tried to stop them from shoplifting at the East Rutherford mall, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

"The employee was able recover the stolen merchandise and the suspects fled the scene," he said.

Authorities didn't provide a description of the robbers. They did issue a "Be On the Lookout (BOLO)" alert for a black Nissan Murano with front-end damage bearing a temporary New Jersey registration tag.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police: (609) 882-2000.

