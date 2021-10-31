Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paterson PD: Detectives Seize Loaded Gun, High-Capacity Mag From Pair Of 20-Year-Olds
News

American Airlines Passengers Fume Over 1,500 Halloween Weekend Flight Cancellations

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend.
American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend. Photo Credit: Wikimedia user Anna Zvereva/@smithwhomlou Twitter

American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend.

Airline officials cited high winds and staffing conditions at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Thursday, according to a staff note sent Saturday by COO David Seymour obtained by CNBC.

On Sunday, the airline cancelled 720 flights (26% of total planned flights) and delayed 135 others, FlightAware.com shows.

An additional 543 flights (20%) were cancelled on Saturday and 407 were delayed, data shows.

American has apparently been suffering from staffing shortages, since staffing cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Seymour, 1,800 flight attendants will be returning from leave beginning Nov. 1, with the rest returning in December, CNBC says.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.