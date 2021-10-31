American Airlines Passengers Fume Over 1,500 Halloween Weekend Flight Cancellations

American Airline passengers fumed on Twitter Sunday, after nearly 1,500 flight cancellations made over Halloween weekend.

Airline officials cited high winds and staffing conditions at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport Thursday, according to a staff note sent Saturday by COO David Seymour obtained by CNBC.

On Sunday, the airline cancelled 720 flights (26% of total planned flights) and delayed 135 others, FlightAware.com shows.

An additional 543 flights (20%) were cancelled on Saturday and 407 were delayed, data shows.

American has apparently been suffering from staffing shortages, since staffing cuts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Seymour, 1,800 flight attendants will be returning from leave beginning Nov. 1, with the rest returning in December, CNBC says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.