Brick-and-mortar Amazon stores are set to open in two North Jersey malls.

The retail Goliath will open 4-Star shops at American Dream in East Rutherford and Willowbrook in Wayne.

Amazon 4-Star shops will carry "customer favorites" and top-selling items as well as new and trending items. Everything in stock will have a minimum rating of 4-stars.

The stores are expected to open within the year.

