Amazon Opens Another North Jersey Facility This Week

Amazon is opening another new delivery station in North Jersey this week.

The 640,000 square-foot building Newark facility on Delancy Street will create 100 full- and part-time jobs all paying at least $15 an hour. Hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers are also opening up.

Last week, Amazon opened a delivery station in West Caldwell, making this the second delivery station to open in Essex County this month.

Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. Click here to apply.

“In this critical time where there is tremendous job loss and economic hardship, we are grateful for Amazon’s commitment and presence in Newark," Mayor Ras J. Baraka said.

"Providing new jobs and career opportunities for our residents will help many Newark families and the city on the road to recovery.”

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

In celebration of the Newark station launch, Amazon partnered with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center to provide meals for more than 500 of their employees who have tirelessly been working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New Jersey and invested more than $14.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.

These investments have contributed an additional $14.7billion to the New Jersey economy and have helped create 30,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

More than 49,500 independent authors and small and medium businesses in New Jersey are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

