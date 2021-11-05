Contact Us
Amazon Near Deal For Massive Office Space In Jersey City, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Harborside 1 building in Jersey City
Harborside 1 building in Jersey City Photo Credit: Google Maps

Amazon is on the verge of a deal for a massive office space in Jersey City, Bloomberg reports.

The e-commerce company is interested in 400,000 square feet of office space in the Harborside 1 building on the Jersey City waterfront, the news outlet says citing sources familiar with the deal.

Amazon continues to grow in New York, despite a failed attempt to build a second headquarters in Queens in 2019, the outlet reports.

Click here for the full report from Bloomberg.

