Amazon Just Opened 3 New Jersey Delivery Stations

Amazon opened three new delivery stations last month in New Jersey.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.

The late July openings include:

A 464,000-square-foot facility at 600 Washington Ave., in Carlstadt,

A 340,000-square-foot facility at 10 Princess Road in Lawrence Township

A 289,000-square-foot facility at 8 B Court South in Edison.

Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Combined, the delivery stations will create hundreds of full and part-time associate jobs, all paying at least $15 per hour, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon’s Delivery Service Partners and Amazon Flex drivers.

Delivery stations offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Combined, the three stations will collaborate with eleven Delivery Service Partners.

In celebration of the July station launches, Amazon made donations to One of Us, The Bag Project, and Edison Public Library.

Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 49,000 jobs in New Jersey and invested more than $14.5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.

These investments have contributed an additional $14.7 billion to the New Jersey economy and have helped create 30,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services.

