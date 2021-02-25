Amazon Fulfillment Center Replacing Vacant Jersey Shore Sears Store

Amazon plans to open another fulfillment center in Central Jersey at the site of a vacant Sears store.

The approximately 93,000-square-foot Monmouth County location — at Seaview Square Shopping Center in Ocean Township — is expected to open in October, Mayor Chris Siciliano told NJ Advance Media.

“It’s a win-win for us and for Amazon," Siciliano told NJ.com. "It’s really an ideal spot and it will serve the needs of several communities."

Amazon customers will be able to pick up packages at the center, which will create up to 200 jobs.

Fulfillment centers are used to store inventory like electronics, kitchen appliances and face masks, until orders are shipped to customers. Amazon also plans to build a warehouse in Tinton Falls.

The shopping center in Ocean Township is near state Routes 18, 15 and 66 with access to the Garden State Parkway.

When Sears closed in 2018 "naturally we were concerned,” the mayor told NJ.com. “We’ve been working on his for awhile. We’re lucky we have a very aggressive group which manages this site.”

Earlier this week, the Ocean Township planning board approved Amazon's development plans that involve Wharton Realty Group.

The 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center’s two-dozen other tenants include Costco, Target and Big Lots.

