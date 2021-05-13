Amazon Fresh Replacing Shuttered Fairway Market In Paramus

Amazon Fresh will be opening a Paramus location.

The online retailer's new brick and mortar supermarket will replace the Fashion Center's Fairway Market on E. Ridgewood Avenue, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice Thursday.

Amazon last year announced it would be opening a grocery store at the shuttered Fairway Market in Woodland Park.

Amazon opened a pair of its innovative supermarkets last August Woodland Hills and Irvine, CA. The new Paramus and Woodland Park locations will offer similar experiences.

The Amazon Dash Cart is a small cart that allows shoppers to skip the checkout line, and utilizes Alexa and the Amazon app to assist with shopping lists and better navigate the aisles.

Customers can also utilize the Order Ahead service to request items from the deli, meat, and seafood counters. Use the Amazon app when you arrive at the store or on your way there, and you'll be notified when your items are ready.

Free same-day delivery and pickup options are available for Prime members. The store will have low prices and a variety of national brands -- including seafood, meats and produce, the Amazon website says.

No word yet on an opening date.

