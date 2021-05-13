Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Vaccinated Americans Can Soon Go Without Face Mask Indoors, Report Says Citing CDC
News

Amazon Fresh Replacing Shuttered Fairway Market In Paramus

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Amazon Fresh in Woodland Hills, CA.
Amazon Fresh in Woodland Hills, CA. Photo Credit: Amazon Photo

Amazon Fresh will be opening a Paramus location.

The online retailer's new brick and mortar supermarket will replace the Fashion Center's Fairway Market on E. Ridgewood Avenue, a company spokesperson told Daily Voice Thursday.

Amazon last year announced it would be opening a grocery store at the shuttered Fairway Market in Woodland Park.

Amazon opened a pair of its innovative supermarkets last August Woodland Hills and Irvine, CA. The new Paramus and Woodland Park locations will offer similar experiences.

The Amazon Dash Cart is a small cart that allows shoppers to skip the checkout line, and utilizes Alexa and the Amazon app to assist with shopping lists and better navigate the aisles. 

Customers can also utilize the Order Ahead service to request items from the deli, meat, and seafood counters. Use the Amazon app when you arrive at the store or on your way there, and you'll be notified when your items are ready.

Free same-day delivery and pickup options are available for Prime members. The store will have low prices and a variety of national brands -- including seafood, meats and produce, the Amazon website says.

No word yet on an opening date.

Click here for an inside look at Amazon Fresh.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.