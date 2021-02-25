Amazon Announces 5 New NJ Delivery Sites

More amazing news on the Amazon jobs front.

The giant internet retail outlet announced five new future delivery sites as it opened its Linden delivery station in Union County.

Two new delivery sites will be in Middlesex County, two are targeted for Burlington County and one is planned in Mercer County, Amazon said in a press statement.

Amazon's newest delivery locations, all set to open in 2021, are at:

2473 Old York Road - Building 1 in Bordentown ;

; 343 Half Acre Road in Cranbury ;

; 400 Delran Parkway in Delran ;

; 1115 King Georges Post Road in Edison ; and

; and 10 Princess Road in Lawrence Township.

The delivery centers receive packages from fulfillment centers before the goods are loaded into delivery vehicles. The Cranbury facility is an “AMXL” delivery station meaning it can handle oversized products such as furniture.

In a separate announcement on Thursday, Amazon announced plans to open a new fulfillment canter at a former Sears store in Ocean Township next fall.

The 326,200 square-foot Linden delivery facility at 1800 Lower Road will create about 70 jobs.

“We are delighted to have Amazon be a part of the Linden community,” Mayor Derek Armstead said in a press statement. “Amazon will play a critical role as we attempt to recover in this COVID environment from job loss.”

Earlier this year, Amazon announced plans to open delivery sites in Lodi, Carlstadt, Teterboro and separate Edison location.

ALSO SEE: Amazon plans a new fulfillment center in Ocean Township.

