Always On Duty: East Rutherford Firefighters Revive Unconscious Driver In NYC Crash

HEROES: A trio of East Rutherford firefighters were headed home following a department-related trip when they found themselves needed during an emergency in Manhattan.

Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Griffin, Capt. Kyle Torres and Firefighter Joshua Novello had just touched down at LaGuardia Airport following a pre-construction visit to the Ohio-based Sutphen Corporation, which is producing a new tower ladder for the department.

East Rutherford's bravest were headed up the Harlem River Drive toward the George Washington Bridge when motorists flagged them down.

The trio found an unconscious driver in a vehicle that had been involved in an accident.

"The members quickly assessed the situation and delivered swift patient care, leading to the patient regaining consciousness," the department wrote in a social media post. "He was then transported by local EMS to the hospital for further treatment."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.