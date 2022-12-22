Alpine Country Club Worker Harassed For Months By Manager, Lawsuit Says

A former Alpine Country Club says she was forced to resign after the Human Resources department failed to protect her from one of the managers harassing her, she says in a newly-filed lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed in Bergen County Superior Court claims that Makayla Spruill, 20, of Paramus, was groped multiple times by the country club's food and drink manager, Hannibal Campa.

It also alleges that Campa joked about Spruill's body type and weight, and joked about her race, saying he would fire her if he wasn't afraid she'd "use the Black card' against him.

The suit goes on to say that the country club failed to respond to Spruill's first complaint about Campa's alleged behavior, filed to Human Resources in July 2022. As a result, he continued to sexually harass her, the suit says.

"As the Food and Beverage Director, Defendant Hannibal had supervisory control and power over numerous women that were subordinate to him, many of which he manipulated and took advantage of," the suit reads. "As demonstrated herein, Defendants Alpine and Hannibal created a hostile work environment with systemic and ongoing sexual harassment of its female employees. "

The country club's alleged negligence is what Spruill said ultimately forced her to resign in order to stop Campa from further harassment, the lawsuit says.

Alpine Country Club declined comment to Daily Voice.

