Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Passenger Killed, Two Women, Infant Sustain Minor Injuries In Palisades Parkway Crash
News

Alligator Seen In Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
An alligator was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County via http://www.wgal.com
An alligator was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County via http://www.wgal.com Video Credit: wgaltv

An alligator was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County, reports local NBC affiliate WGAL News 8.

A photographer with the broadcast news outlet, Kenny Maryott, reported seeing the gator.

The gator is estimated to be approximately 3 to 4 feet long, according to Maryott.

Wrightsville Borough workers were trying to capture the animal.

The area of the river the reptile was spotted in is between the Route 30 bridge and the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Click here to read WGAL News 8's full report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.