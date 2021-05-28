Alligator Seen In Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River

An alligator was spotted Friday morning in the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, York County, reports local NBC affiliate WGAL News 8.

A photographer with the broadcast news outlet, Kenny Maryott, reported seeing the gator.

The gator is estimated to be approximately 3 to 4 feet long, according to Maryott.

Wrightsville Borough workers were trying to capture the animal.

The area of the river the reptile was spotted in is between the Route 30 bridge and the Route 462 Veterans Memorial Bridge.

