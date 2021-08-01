Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

Allendale Pedestrian, 63, Struck By Pickup

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Allendale police
Allendale police Photo Credit: ALLENDALE PD

An Allendale pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Friday night, authorities said.

The 63-year-old woman was crossing West Orchard Street when she was struck by a Dodge Ram turning left off Franklin Turnpike shortly before 6:45 p.m., Police Chief George Scherb said.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with undetermined injuries, Scherb said.

The 23-year-old male driver, who also lives in the borough, remained at the scene.

Allendale police notified the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and were investigating.

Waldwick and Saddle River police assisted with traffic control.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.