All Night Long: Paterson Ex-Con Charged In Round-The-Clock Drug Operation

Customers at all hours of the day and night patronized a drug operation run by an ex-con from a Paterson apartment that was raided by police, authorities said.

Aiming to improve neighbors’ quality of life, members of the Paterson Police Narcotics Division hit the location on Monday, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They arrested six people and seized 150 heroin folds, 14 bags of crack, a handful of Xanax, bags of pot and more than $1,500 in proceeds, he said.

The bulk of the charges were filed against ex-con Yaquin Perry, 35, for having heroin, cocaine, pot and prescription drugs for sale, among other offenses, the director said.

Charged with possession with the intent to sell heroin were Hassan Whittiaker, also 35, Luz Leon, 19 and Kendell Britt, 43. Two others were charged with simple drug possession.

Records show Perry recently served time in state prison for assault, conspiracy and threat convictions following the shooting of a 33-year-old city man at the corner of Highland and Sparrow streets during an ongoing argument in 2013.

