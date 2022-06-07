All For What? Twins From Ridgewood, Two Others Charged In Vicious Westwood Robbery

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities said.

Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

One of them suffered a possible broken eye socket, responders at the scene said.

Police quickly stopped the suspects’ SUV and captured the quartet on nearby Irvington Street, the chief said.

Hillsdale and Washington Township police assisted.

Charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one each of robbery and theft were Polish nationals Damien and Sebastian Kolodziej, both 26, and Patryk M. Bialic, 35, all of Ridgewood. Also charged with the same offenses was Albert Kichichian, 27, of New York, NY.

All remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

