ALL CLEAR: Jersey Shore Beaches Reopen After Fecal Bacteria Detected In Water

Cecilia Levine
Bennett Avenue in Wildwood City, Lavender Road in Wildwood Crest and East 10th Avenue in North Wildwood beaches have been reopened.
Photo Credit: Cape May County Tourism / The Jersey Cape

Water advisories at three Cape May County beaches were lifted after bacteria commonly found in human or animal waste was detected.

Bennett Avenue in Wildwood City, Lavender Road in Wildwood Crest and  East 10th Avenue in North Wildwood reopened Wednesday, a day after high levels of e nterococci showed up in water samples, state environmental officials said.

Results earlier this week showed 120, 120 and 110, respectively, colony forming units (cfu) of the bacteria per 100 milliliters of water, the Department of Environmental Protection said.

Enterococci can cause clinical infections including urinary tract infections, bacteremia, bacterial endocarditis, diverticulitis and meningitis.

