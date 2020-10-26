All Alone: Fort Lee Retiree, 67, Jumps To Death From 24th Floor Of High Rise

A 67-year-old retiree jumped to his death from his 24th-floor Fort Lee high-rise apartment over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

An employee at the Century Towers building on Parker Avenue near the George Washington Bridge found the victim’s body after hearing a loud noise outside around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Fort Lee Police Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

“Investigation into the incident showed no signs of foul play,” Mirkovic said, adding that the death was ruled a suicide.

Authorities had been unable to identify any next of kin, the captain said.

Responders included Fort Lee police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members, paramedics from Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

