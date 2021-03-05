Alert Resident, Neighboring PDs Help Glen Rock Police Nab Newark Gang Of 5

Glen Rock police captured a car burglary crew from Newark with help from an alert resident and their colleagues from Fair Lawn and Ridgewood, authorities said.

The resident called shortly before 5 a.m. Friday after spotting the thieves on Woodvale Road, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Sgt. Bryan Scott and Officers Annamarie Mattina and Nick Onove swooped in, joined by out-of-town officers, and took all five into custody, the chief said.

They found items stolen from unlocked vehicles on Woodvale Road and Fieldmere Road in the car and on the thieves, Ackermann said.

“Also recovered in the vehicle was a high-capacity handgun magazine and ammunition,” he said, adding that police thoroughly searched the car and the area of the thefts without finding a weapon.

The chief identified the five as Ahmad N. Richardson, Akil A. Domino and Malik K. Reed, all 18, Hanif J. Reed, 19 and Chowmain M. Jones, 20.

All were charged with burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools and a high-capacity magazine. Jones also was charged with hindering by providing false information.

Police also impounded their vehicle.

All were released pending May 21 first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Ackerman urged drivers to lock their vehicles and take their fobs with them no matter where they park or for how long.

