ALERT: Glen Rock PD Seeks Help Finding Hit-Run Driver

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

SEE ANYTHING? Glen Rock police turned to the public for help finding a driver who took off after his vehicle shattered a utility pole.

The pole on Maple Avenue in front of Wilde Park was snapped in half in the 11:30 p.m. crash Friday, Lt. Frank Liggio said.

The vehicle continued north on Maple Avenue, he said.

The lieutenant asked that anyone who might have seen the crash or the vehicle or has surveillance video or any other information call Traffic Sgt. J. Scott McGovern: (201) 652-3800.

