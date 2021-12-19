Alert Englewood Officer Nabs Homeless NYC Man With Stolen BMW

A homeless man was about to avoid a shoplifting charge after the operator of an Englewood gas station convenience store opted not to press charges. Then a city police officer began asking questions.

Officer Michael Christiansen had been called to the Exxon on westbound Route 4 after Talie Yalcin, 38, began stuffing items into his shirt, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Christiansen got the items back, then brought Yalcin outside after the victim declined to pursue charges, Pulice said.

Yalcin didn't have ID. His last address was in West Babylon on Long Island. Most recently he'd been homeless.

Asked how he got to Englewood, Yalcin pointed to a new BMW truck nearby, Pulice said. He had no idea who the owner is, the lieutenant said.

Christiansen contacted the NYPD. The owner, it turns out, thought the BMW was parked in a Manhattan garage.

Englewood police charged Yalcin with receiving stolen property and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition to New York to face charges of motor vehicle theft.

