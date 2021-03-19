ALERT: Elderly Bergen Couple Goes Missing, Concerns Grow

SEEN THEM? Concerned police sought the public’s help finding an elderly Little Ferry couple reported missing without their cellphone on Friday.

Anthony Asala, 91, and his wife, Lea Asala, 89, were believed to be traveling in a beige 1997 four-door Chevy Blazer that was spotted by an electronic license plate reader at the George Washington Bridge shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, then a few minutes later on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge headed east over the Harlem River, Police Chief James Walters said.

License plate: MAU83K (New Jersey)

The Milo Court couple weren’t the types to just take off, worried family members told police.

Lea Asala suffers from dementia and her husband apparently hadn’t driven in over a year, they said.

Their daughter either calls or contacts them at least twice a day, Walters said.

She told police she spoke with them by phone early Thursday, then went by the house around noon Friday and found them and the SUV gone.

They’d also left their cellphone behind, Walters said.

The couple's granddaughter went to police headquarters around 2 p.m. to report them missing.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find the couple is asked to call Little Ferry PD: (201) 641-2770.

They may have been wearing green sweaters, police said.

