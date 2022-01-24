Alert Bank Manager Helps Hawthorne PD Nab ID Thieves, Authorities Say

Hawthorne police nabbed a pair of identity thieves from the Bronx thanks to a local bank manager, authorities said.

The manager at the Chase branch on Lafayette Avenue called police after denying the men access to an account belonging to a Florida resident and watching them drive away, Detective Capt. Robert King said.

Officers took Orlando Rodriguez, 35, and Christian Ellis, 30, into custody after stopping their vehicle – which had tinted windows and no front license plate – moments later, King said.

Both had several debit and credit cards in the names of other people with them, the captain said.

Rodriguez and Ellis were released pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court on charges that include impersonation, credit card theft, forgery and conspiracy, King said.

