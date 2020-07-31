Airbnb Removes 35 Listings In These NJ Towns After House Party Complaints

Airbnb has removed 35 New Jersey listings in a crack down on house parties.

The move comes after numerous complaints of parties and hosts in violation of New Jersey crowd limits during the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Friday.

It took police more than five hours on Sunday to shut down a raucous Airbnb "mansion party" on the Jersey Shore. Police ticketed the Jackson homeowner and two party hosts for violating Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 restrictions on the size of gatherings.

The company in April removed the "parties and events allowed" rule from New Jersey listings allowing parties.

AirBnb recently removed listings in the following New Jersey municipalities:

Asbury Park

Atlantic City

Bridgewater Township

Brigantine

East Brunswick

Hoboken

Guttenberg

Irvington

Jackson Township

Jersey City

Long Hill

Montclair

New Milford

Newark

Nutley

Pennington

Piscataway

Sparta Township

Stafford Township

Toms River

Trenton

Ventnor City

Watchung

Woodbridge

Wood-Ridge

"Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly. The suspensions were communicated to the hosts beginning yesterday," Airbnb said.

“We stand with Governor Murphy, and we support his call to action to stop parties and promote behavior that respects the public’s health,” Chris Lehane, an Airbnb spokesman, said. “We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform."

Airbnb recently set restrictions on guests under the age of 25 booking home listings. Exceptions are considered if the younger renter has a record of positive reviews or plans to a stay to visit family, Airbnb said.

Last fall, Airbnb created a 24/7 neighborhood hotline, where residents can make complaints.

