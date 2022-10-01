AG: Somerset County Man Shot, Killed In Confrontation With Local Police

A man was shot and killed in a confrontation with local police in Somerset County over the weekend, state authorities said Monday.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck confirmed the shooting, which he said occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday inside an apartment on Corporal Langon Way in Hillsborough.

No one else was injured, he said.

Township police were responding to a 911 call at the residence when the confrontation occurred, the attorney general said.

"Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid to the man, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene at 6:51 p.m.," he said.

The man's identity was temporarily being withheld while notifications were made and a preliminary investigation was conducted.

Both state law and his own guidelines require the attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.