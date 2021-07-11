Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Cancer-Fighting Police Departments Unite For Stricken North Jersey Mom, Young Son
News

AG: Driver Shoots Dog After Crash, Shot By NJ State Police Off Route 80 Near Delaware River

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

A driver who crashed a vehicle into a ditch off Route 80 on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River was shot and killed by state troopers after he fired a weapon from inside, authorities said.

The State Police troopers approached the vehicle on Starlite Hill Road in the Columbia section of the Warren County town of Knowlton while responding to an accident call shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Inside it were the driver and a dog, he said.

The troopers were "attempting to communicate with the driver" when he "fired a weapon from within the vehicle and shot the dog," Bruck said.

The troopers "then fired their weapons," the attorney general said.

"The driver was subsequently transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania and was pronounced deceased shortly after 2:30 a.m.," he said.

The driver's identity was temporarily being withheld. Bruck also didn't say what happened to the dog.

Both state law and his own guidelines require Bruck to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.