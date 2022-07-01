AG: Armed Robber Shot, Killed After Stabbing Officer At Jersey Shore Drugstore (UPDATE)

UPDATE: An armed robber who stabbed a Keansburg police officer was shot and killed by police at a local drug store Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Multiple officers fired at the robber at the Keansburg Pharmacy in Keansburg Plaza on Main Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., Acting New Jersey Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, the attorney general said. His identity was temporarily being withheld.

The officer was taken to Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel. Three other officers were hospitalized for evaluations, responders said.

Middletown and Hazlet police and Monmouth County sheriff's officers were among the mutual aid responders.

Both state law and his own guidelines require New Jersey's attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

