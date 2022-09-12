Aftermath Of Shooting Of Philadelphia Rapper Captured On Video

** WARNING: This story contains a graphic video of a shooting victim.

The aftermath of the shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock in Los Angeles was captured on video and is now going viral on social media.

The 30-year-old man, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South LA when he was shot while being robbed of his jewelry around 1 p.m Monday, Sept. 12, the LA Times reports.

He was brought to an area hospital, where his condition was not immediately known.

A gruesome video circulating on Twitter appears to show the seemingly conscious rapper laying on the floor face down in a pool of blood.

The 31-second clip had 2.2 million views and thousands of likes as of Monday night.

The video then shows the dad of two surrounded by a small group of people, one of whom appears to be a security guard, who can be heard shouting out his age and asking where he had left his phone.

Before the video ends, one person is seen turning his body over, in an apparent attempt to check on him.

Signed with Atlantic Records, PnB Rock made headlines in 2016 when his hit single "Selfish" was named 51st on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

***

The second photo is courtesy of a video by Eliasinhere on YouTube.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.