Accused ID Thief From Kearny Awaiting Trial Does It Again, North Arlington Police Charge

A 20-year-old Kearny man already facing identity theft charges was caught by a North Arlington police officer with various fake driver’s licenses and credit cards, authorities said.

Philip Biet was driving a Dodge Charger with no rear lights on Ridge Road when he failed to signal a turn and was stopped on Noel Drive over the weekend, Detective Lt. Michael Horton said.

A warrant out of Hudson County turned up, Biet was arrested and the three fraudulent licenses and five credit cards that didn’t belong to him were found during an inventory search, the lieutenant said.

Biet was charged in October 2020 with aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession out of Elmwood Park, records show. He spent a week in the Bergen County Jail before he was released.

He was arrested again this past February on identity theft charges by police from North Arlington who reported seizing more than 30 credit cards, more than $66,000 in cash, a replica submachine gun and a replica AK-47 assault rifle -- both which fired blanks – as well as a bogus driver’s license, phony check stubs, a ledger and receipts.

He was released pending trial soon after.

This time, records show, Biet was charged Sunday with multiple counts of credit card theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of fake government documents and money laundering.

A judge ordered him released, under New Jersey’s bail reform law, on Tuesday.

