Accused Dealers Busted After Disabling Paterson Street Cams Where Girl, 15, Was Killed

Drug dealers disabled a city surveillance camera, but that didn't stop Paterson detectives from busting five of them while collecting 715 heroin folds and a significant amount of crack on the street where a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed, authorities said.

Increasing shootings has brought a spotlight to the neighborhood on and around the corner of Essex and Madison streets, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Drug detectives worked undercover to build a case after wires were cut to a city camera on a utility pole at that corner, the director said.

In just a few short hours, they watched several deals go down and identified a bunch of locations where the stashes were kept, he said.

They quickly arrested eight buyers and five dealers -- four of whom were working together, Speziale said.

Two male buyers were from out of town -- one 32 years old from Fairview and the other 52 years old from Budd Lake. The rest live in Paterson and are mostly middle-aged or older, including a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman.

One of them, 61-year-old John Lacitignola, tried to elude police before being caught with 50 heroin folds, Speziale said.

The detectives also seized 22 vials and 12 bags of crack and nearly $1,000 in proceeds, the director said.

Charged with dealing and/or having drugs for sale, all from Paterson, were:

Keith Brown, 32;

Jermaine Scott, 30;

Jose Roman, 30;

Christopher Gass, 27;

James Dunn, age 19.

The neighborhood has come under increased scrutiny since a 15-year-old girl North Haledon girl was killed and four men wounded in a shooting at Essex and Madison.

Early last month, detectives nabbed an 18-year-old accused heroin dealer who they said was carrying a loaded a .380-caliber Ruger semi-automatic handgun equipped with a ”drum”-style magazine capable of firing more than 30 rounds close to the spot where the girl was slain.

A week or so later, Paterson investigators seized 2,584 heroin folds, 327 bags of crack and a loaded gun in an apartment at the same corner. They also found various amounts of crystal meth, cocaine, oxycodone, Ecstasy and methadone along with a loaded .25-caliber handgun.

A man arrested by police in that case was using a multi-family home at the corner of Essex and Madison to package and store the drugs, authorities said.

A predawn shooting at Essex and Madison in late June sent five people to the hospital -- one of them 30 years old, another 25, two of them 19 and a 17-year-old juvenile.

