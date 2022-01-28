Accountant From Morris Charged With Sexually Abusing Bergen Pre-Teen

A Lyndhurst preteen was sexually abused by an accountant from Morris County, authorities said.

Amit Bhatt, 42, of Denville was charged with sexual assault by contact and child endangerment, records show.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said a joint investigation by members of his Special Victims Unit and Lyndhurst police “revealed that (he) sexually assaulted the victim. He didn’t elaborate on the specific nature of the second- and third-degree charges.

Bhatt, who has a practice in West Caldwell, was graduated from Rutgers University and received a Master of Business degree in accounting from William Paterson University, was also wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

A Superior Court judge freed Bhatt late Wednesday following his arrest the day before, records show.

Musella thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and police from Lyndhurst and Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

