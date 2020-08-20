Accomplished Hackettstown K-9 Officer Dies In Line Of Duty

Hackettstown and surrounding police departments are mourning the sudden and unexpected death of K-9 officer Jada.

The accomplished Belgian Malinois, 5, suffered a medical emergency while on duty Wednesday, Hackettstown police said. The pup was rushed to a local veterinary clinic and died in the company of her handler, Officer Christopher Laver.

Jada had been with the department since July 14, 2016, officers said. In addition to helping apprehend countless suspects and using her nose to track down all types of narcotics and weapons, Jada was one of the Mid-Atlantic region K-9 officers nominated for a K-9 Grant of up to $5,000 last October, New Jersey Herald reported.

Jada also helped to track down a man wanted for an attempted kidnapping last September.

Jada's popularity even earned her a Facebook following of more than 800 fans.

“Please keep Officer Laver and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this very tough time,” Hackettstown police said. “Jada will be deeply missed by all of us here and will never be forgotten.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.