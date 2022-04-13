Contact Us
Abused Dog Who Lost Legs Tethered In Cord Needs Forever Family

Nicole Acosta
Logan
Logan Photo Credit: Pennsylvania SPCA

An abused dog who lost his legs tethered in a cord needs a forever family.

Logan was picked up by the Animal Control & Care Team in Philadelphia three weeks ago before being taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA, where staff faced a difficult decision.

"Both of his back legs were so tightly entwined in the tether's cord, the circulation had been cut off and they were dying," the organization said in a Tuesday, April 12 Facebook post.

The dog's wounds were examined by a veterinarian, who determined that he had no choice but to have both hind legs amputated.

Logan "remains the sweetest of dogs," despite having to adapt to a new way of walking, the SPCA says. Now that he's ready to be discharged from the hospital, all he needs is a loving home. 

According to the SPCA, he will require a cart and will need to continue rehabilitation, both of which are covered by the Lichter program at Penn Vet.

Those interested in adopting can contact the Pennsylvania SPCA at mbernstein@pspca.org.

