‘Above And Beyond:’ Off-Duty Police Chief Saves Driver’s Life With NARCAN After Rt. 46 Crash

Morris Plains Police Chief Michael Koroski was off-duty when he witnessed a devastating crash and rushed to revive the unconscious driver with NARCAN.

The Musconetcong Lodge #42 F. & A.M. presented Chief Koroski with the prestigious “Police Officer of the Year" award Wednesday for his heroic actions following the March 9, 2021 crash.

“The award is presented to a police officer that has gone above and beyond during a time that most have pulled back from what is done,” Morris Plains Police said.

Chief Koroski immediately exited his vehicle following the crash on Route 46 in Budd Lake and worked with a firefighter to pull the driver from the car and initiate CPR.

Chief Koroski then rushed back to his vehicle for a medical kit and was able to successfully administer NARCAN to the unconscious driver before Mt. Olive Police, the Budd Lake Fire Department, and Budd Lake Emergency Squad arrived at the scene to take over patient care.

“The Morris Plains Police Department would like to congratulate Chief Koroski and the other first responders on that day and thank Musconetcong Lodge #42 F. & A.M. for honoring the first responders,” the department said.

