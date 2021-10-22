$9.4M Pick 6 Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

A lottery ticket good for $9.4 million from the Thursday, Oct. 21 Pick 6 drawing was sold in New Jersey.

The lucky ticket was sold at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County.

The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 21, drawing were 04, 28, 31, 37, 41 and 43. The XTRA Multiplier was: 04.

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Jackpocket is the first regulated courier service in New Jersey under a 2016 law that authorized third-party companies to register to sell lottery tickets online.

In addition to the jackpot winner, nine ticket holders won $4,168 for correctly matching five out of the six white balls drawn. One of those tickets was purchased with XTRA, multiplying the prize to $16,672.

The jackpot for the Pick-6 game has reset to $2 million. The next drawing will be held Monday, Oct. 25.

