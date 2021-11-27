911 Call Brings SWAT Team To Quiet Bergen County Neighborhood

Police in Tenafly had no idea what they were dealing with after receiving a hang-up 911 call from a local home around 9 p.m. Friday.

When the emergency operator didn't get a response to a callback, police went to the Day Avenue home off Knickerbocker Road to check.

The officers could see and hear people moving inside, so they knocked on the door, Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

There was no answer, he said.

Police repeatedly called the home and used their public address system asking to speak with the occupants to check on their welfare, the chief said.

After 90 minutes or so without any kind of response, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team entered the home and found everyone OK, Chamberlain said.

"It was determined that an occupant in the home called 911 in response to a verbal dispute between other household members," he said early Saturday morning. "No charges have been filed at this time and the matter is still under investigation."

