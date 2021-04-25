Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
90-Year-Old Trenton Man Shoots Female Neighbor Dead, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Trenton Police
Trenton Police Photo Credit: Trenton Police Facebook

A 90-year-old man was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of his female neighbor in Trenton Saturday, authorities said.

Police responded to Sheridan Avenue at 6:22 p.m., on reports of shots fired where they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds, Police Director Sheilah A. Coley said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the suspect, Clent Morris, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound on his eye, authorities said.

Morris and the victim apparently knew each other and have gotten into arguments in the past, police said.

Detectives with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force was investigating.

Victim information was not being released.

